Invest in an all-in-one apartment 'atop' the Mall of Africa for R999,000

The demand for safety, attractive price and proximity are driving the introduction of residential property developments offering an ‘all-in-one’ lifestyle in the heart of SA’s leading cities.

Apartment living is being revolutionised across the country, as urbanisation grows, and convenience becomes a requirement for all career-driven individuals. Waterfall City is world-renowned for its design and development and has become the fastest-growing business and lifestyle node in SA.

This internationally award-winning city is set to meet a dynamic, unprecedented, integrated residential development. Attacq and D2E Properties’ The Mix Waterfall is the latest innovation to enter the property market. This 14-storey, 400-apartment development sits "atop the iconic Mall of Africa".