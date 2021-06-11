Invest in an all-in-one apartment 'atop' the Mall of Africa for R999,000
The Mix Waterfall is a 14-storey, 400 apartment development
The demand for safety, attractive price and proximity are driving the introduction of residential property developments offering an ‘all-in-one’ lifestyle in the heart of SA’s leading cities.
Apartment living is being revolutionised across the country, as urbanisation grows, and convenience becomes a requirement for all career-driven individuals. Waterfall City is world-renowned for its design and development and has become the fastest-growing business and lifestyle node in SA.
This internationally award-winning city is set to meet a dynamic, unprecedented, integrated residential development. Attacq and D2E Properties’ The Mix Waterfall is the latest innovation to enter the property market. This 14-storey, 400-apartment development sits "atop the iconic Mall of Africa".
Driven by smart technology with curated community spaces and a focus on engaging experiences, The Mix is offering a 360-degree lifestyle. Residents of The Mix have amenities designed around their every need, including a ground floor deli, co‐working spaces, a rooftop pool deck with infinity pool, on-site laundromat, exclusive entertainment hub, dog walking park, wellness and fitness areas, hangout zones and concierge services.
“Buyers in the R1m to R2m price bracket have the opportunity to live in a high‐rise development where they can step out their front door directly into the Mall of Africa, walk or cycle to their place of work in a sophisticated secure precinct,” says Robin Magid, D2E Properties director.
Attacq, the developers of Waterfall City, believe The Mix is a one‐of‐a‐kind Waterfall development. “Proximity, amenities and convenience combined to deliver a high‐end, innovative ease‐of‐living proposition that the modern individual seeks. This dynamic destination, perfectly located between Johannesburg and Pretoria, promotes efficiency, sustainability and a safe way of life,” says Giles Pendleton, Attacq chief development officer.
The Mix will be positioned adjacent to the iconic Mall of Africa and is within walking distance of Deloitte, PwC, and other leading companies. This is a city built around its community, merging opportunity, lifestyle, and sustainable operations with cost‐effective and eco‐friendly solutions.
The Mix presents studio, one- or two‐bedroom apartments starting from R999,000 with 80% of the units priced between R1m and R2m. Each apartment showcases open‐plan urban, refined spaces that have been fully integrated. Residents will be able to choose the Ivory or Quartz furniture package, which have been created by professional interior designers to enhance the functionality of your space.
Radiating energy, these apartments exude a vibrant, modern edge through industrial-chic spaces that blend perfectly with the architectural focus on sustainable and efficient living. These living spaces incorporate amped‐up amenities in an environment that connects people to a convenient and luxurious quality of life.
The Mix Waterfall is set to become a hive of activity with extraordinary experiences catering to the whims of Waterfall’s burgeoning population of aspirational, ambitious, and motivated South Africans. The superior lifestyle is structured around the local vibe, the energy of the business hustle and kaleidoscope of social scenes. The Mix Waterfall is waiting for you!
For more information, visit The Mix Waterfall website.
Watch the video below:
This article was paid for by D2E Properties.