'Thank you to everyone': Kardashian-Jenners take final bow as 'KUWTK' ends

After 14 years of drama, fashion and family, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the television series that made Kim Kardashian and her siblings household names, took its final bow on Thursday with hugs, tears and gratitude.

“I have no regrets. This was, like, the best decade-and-a-half of my life,” Kim Kardashian-West says in the finale.

“I feel like the luckiest girl in the entire world that I get to work with my family every single day,” she added. “This is who I am. This show made who we are, and I'll never take that for granted.”

The mom of four, her sisters and mother all took to Twitter to mark the “bittersweet” moment and bid farewell to the show. They all shared fond memories from the show and thanked fans for the support and love throughout the years.