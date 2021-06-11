WATCH | Queen gifted rose as royals remember Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth has been given a rose named after her late husband Prince Philip to mark what would have been his 100th birthday on Thursday, as the royals paid tribute to the family's former patriarch.

Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died on April 9, just two months short of his landmark birthday after more than seven decades of marriage to Elizabeth, who is 95.

The Palace said that last week Elizabeth had been presented with a Duke of Edinburgh Rose - a newly bred pink commemorative rose - in his memory.

The queen and duke's eldest son Prince Charles said on Twitter that he was remembering his father, while youngest son Prince Edward said it was a day to celebrate the life of Philip, whom he described as a “larger than life person.