Durban’s unlikely superhero has one mission: to make people smile

"Well, I may be super, but I'm no hero," says actor Ryan Reynolds as the antihero Deadpool in the opening sequence of the 2016 American film based on the Marvel Comics character.



However, Durban's very own Deadpool has quickly become a superhero to those who have spotted him "trolling" the streets of Durban North - even if they think he's Spider-Man...