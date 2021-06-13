On My Radar

Five minutes with Kenyan muso Willis Austin Chimano

The artist is with Afro-pop band Sauti Sol, one of just three African acts to make it into the #YouTubeBlack Voices class of 2021. We find out what's on his radar

Vocalist, keytar and saxophone player in the Kenyan Afro-pop band Sauti Sol, Willis Austin Chimano is one of the three African musical acts that made it onto the inaugural #YouTubeBlack Voices class of 2021, along with Nigeria’s Fireboy DML and SA’s Sho Madjozi.



The entire group included in this year’s #YouTubeBlack voices class consists of 132 creators and artists from around the world who’ll receive partner support and funding from YouTube and the opportunity to participate in training and networking programmes...