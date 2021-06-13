'Follow your heart': SA celebs on what they'd tell their younger selves
Our team asked some stars what they wish they’d known sooner
13 June 2021 - 00:03
CANDICE MODISELLE
Actress and TV presenter currently appearing in The Queen..
CANDICE MODISELLE
Actress and TV presenter currently appearing in The Queen..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.