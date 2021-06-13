Global artists come together for Nirox's stimulating 2021 Winter show

Artists from South Korea, Morocco and SA converge for the aesthetically soothing and intellectually challenging exhibition

The Nirox Sculpture Park (https://www.niroxarts.com/), in the Cradle of Humankind World Heritage site just outside Joburg, is one of Gauteng's great art treasures. The beautifully landscaped 15ha garden is the spectacular backdrop for that rarest of phenomena in SA, a dedicated outdoor sculpture park.



Given its amenable weather and incredible landscapes, one would think Gauteng would be littered with outdoor art spaces, but this is not the case. Nirox goes a long way to making up for the scarcity, with seasonal exhibitions changing regularly throughout the year...