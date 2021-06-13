Lifestyle

Series Review

New doccie reflects on '1971, the year music changed everything'

The events are captured in a sprawling, archive-rich and heady eight-episode docuseries

Tymon Smith Features writer, film and series reviewer
13 June 2021 - 00:00

Record collectors and music anoraks love nothing better than a good, robust, passionate debate about which year in popular music history was "the year".

For some, like author Andrew Grant Jackson, it's 1965 when Dylan went electric, the Beatles started their journey down increasingly experimental paths in Rubber Soul, the Stones blasted on to the charts with Satisfaction and the soul and R&B geniuses of Motown made the jump from the R&B charts to the top of the Billboard 100...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'Thank you to everyone': Kardashian-Jenners take final bow as 'KUWTK' ends Lifestyle
  2. Beat the load-shedding blues with these three hearty dishes Food
  3. Is imported better than local? Six things to look for when buying olive oil Food
  4. PICS | Scientists confirm discovery of ‘Cooper’, the largest dinosaur found in ... Lifestyle
  5. HOTEL REVIEW | The Bungalow, Plettenberg Bay, Western Cape Travel

Latest Videos

'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal
Flight risk: Alleged Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma denied bail