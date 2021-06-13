Series Review

New doccie reflects on '1971, the year music changed everything'

The events are captured in a sprawling, archive-rich and heady eight-episode docuseries

Record collectors and music anoraks love nothing better than a good, robust, passionate debate about which year in popular music history was "the year".



For some, like author Andrew Grant Jackson, it's 1965 when Dylan went electric, the Beatles started their journey down increasingly experimental paths in Rubber Soul, the Stones blasted on to the charts with Satisfaction and the soul and R&B geniuses of Motown made the jump from the R&B charts to the top of the Billboard 100...