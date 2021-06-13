Rebirth of Cool reunite for remix party — and fans can stream it at home

The jazz super-group says this form of performance shouldn't be seen as a poor alternative to the real thing, but rather a unique platform

Kenneth Nzama, known to legions of hip-hop, dance and jazz fans as DJ Kenzhero, is upbeat about the re-emergence of the jazz super-group Rebirth of Cool, for a livestream performance today. This will be their first since November 2019 and the first in which they perform live remixes of songs by members of the group.



Taking their name from the seminal 1957 Miles Davis album, the group is made up of DJs Kenzhero, Tha Muzik and leading South African jazz musicians Thandi Ntuli, Benjamin Jephta, Sphelelo Mazibuko, Linda Sikhakane, Sthembiso Bhengu and Senzo Ngcobo...