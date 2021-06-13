WTF Is Going On?

The Pentagon is set to unveil its findings on 'UFOs' — and we can't wait

Maybe they think, with all the other crazy stuff we've endured of late, we're finally ready for the truth

The fact that the US Air Force has been noting, documenting and chasing down unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), not to be confused with unidentified flying objects (UFOs) on the daily, comes as no surprise. At this point I will believe anything. What with the current season of Ripley's Believe it or Not that we've borne unwilling witness to.



"The strange, the bizarre, the unexpected", the entirely convincing episodes of so-called reality have beggared belief, and yet! Mysterious plagues manufactured in labs; rogue nuclear states; reality television star resplendent with coif, characteristic crimson tie and B-grade model spouse occupying the White House and setting his Visigoths on the Capitol...