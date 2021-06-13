Opinion
We're connected like never before, but at risk of losing our identity
We desperately need to get back in touch, back to a world where you can't 'lose signal' or mute, writes Mark Barnes
13 June 2021 - 00:00
Guess who's coming to dinner? It's no longer about who's actually going to be at the table, that'll only cover the invited guests. The rest of those present will be determined by the aggregate of all of the contacts and followers of whatever kind, ever-present in the cellphones in the room.
You can tell the kids to leave their phones alone, you can leave yours in your pocket or your bag, or (if you can't bear the insecurity of losing sight of it) just leave it respectfully upside down on the table - just a short stretch and a flip away...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.