Lifestyle

FREE TO READ | The need for affordable health care

Read the informative Sunday Times Lifestyle Focus: Medical Cover report

15 June 2021 - 13:41
The need for affordable health care is a pressing one.
The need for affordable health care is a pressing one.
Image: 123RF/MARK ADAMS

Despite the constraints on household income in 2020 due to the pandemic, many medical schemes reported that members chose to downgrade to more affordable plans instead, rather than cancelling their cover.

In SA around one in six people are covered by medical schemes while the balance of the population relies on the public sector for the provision of health care.

The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted inequality in the healthcare space and the stark divisions between the country’s public and private healthcare sectors. Not discounting the tremendous toll on human lives, the pandemic has, however, provided some opportunity for a positive change in the healthcare funding environment.

According to Dr Reinder Nauta, executive chair of National HealthCare Group, a healthcare provider in the low-cost and emerging segments of the healthcare market, the ground has been prepared for the introduction of several fundamental private sector initiatives aimed at providing cost-efficient healthcare services to a far larger spectrum of the population.

This fascinating topic was the subject of the Lifestyle Focus: Medical Cover report published in the Sunday Times Lifestyle supplement on June 13 2021.

Read the full report below.

 

Use the arrows to page through the report. Click “full screen” or download the report and use the zoom tool to enlarge for ease of reading:

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

SA rides new Covid-19 wave with greater calm

Professor Koleka Mlisana is keeping a cool head.
News
1 week ago

Jab-funding plan on the cards

State will pay, but private health care will help those with no medical backup
Business
3 weeks ago

HILARY JOFFE: Slick vax op shows public-private co-operation at its best

Discovery was one of several sites that opened to walk-ins, at least temporarily this week, prompting a mad dash by over-60s
Business
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Miss SA hopeful shrugs off criticism for not being 'Zulu enough' Lifestyle
  2. Houghton 'Gatsby' mansion back on the market with dropped price but no Rolls Home & Gardening
  3. Is imported better than local? Six things to look for when buying olive oil Food
  4. YOUR WEEKLY HOROSCOPE | June 13 to 19 2021 Lifestyle
  5. Beat the load-shedding blues with these three hearty dishes Food

Latest Videos

A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...
'Bring back Vearey!': Supporters march to parliament after top cop's dismissal