‘Èjè (Blood)’ is a short film sure to provoke long conversations

As a filmmaker, I want to tell African narratives. The kind of African narratives I want to tell are very indigenous and to kind of put our own perspectives, our history, our culture, whether modern or ancient, on the global stage. That is what drives me and that’s also the kind of impact I would like to create.

I think it will be nice for us to have African films that have the kind of impact that African literature has had from the likes of Wole Soyinka and Chinua Achebe’s Things Fall Apart.

I’m not necessarily saying we need to do film adaptations of that; I’m saying the kind of impact Things Fall Apart has, and it is very uniquely African, but at the same time he [Achebe] deals with a lot of global themes. No-one could have told that story but an African, at least in the way Chinua Achebe told it.

I would like to see African films that have the same kind of impact. We’re not trying to appeal to a western audience, we’re not trying to get an Oscar or trying to make people understand us from their perspective. We’re telling our perspective and forcing them to understand in our own language, from our own point of view.

What is the inspiration behind the movie?

There were a number of inspirations. There’s the Rh-negative blood type which is a great inspiration in terms of the idea that only 15% of people are Rh-negative in the world and all the theories that have been formulated around that that people who are Rh-negative are aliens, they are spirits.

The other inspiration was stories I’d heard growing up. Spectrophilia, which is when people are attracted or believe they’ve had sexual encounters with ghosts was another inspiration. Those were the elements that inspired this fictional story