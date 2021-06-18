Lifestyle

LISTEN | Diana Ross drops track from first new studio album in 15 years

18 June 2021 - 13:00 By Reuters
Diana Ross is a music icon.
Diana Ross is a music icon.
Image: Rick Kern/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation

American singer Diana Ross expresses her gratitude in her new single Thank You, released on Thursday the title track from her first studio album in 15 years.

Ross, the former lead singer of Motown Records hugely successful group the Supremes, recorded the songs in her home studio during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The album is described as “a powerful, inclusive musical message of love and togetherness”.

“This collection of songs is my gift to you with appreciation and love. I am eternally grateful I had the opportunity to record this glorious music at this time,” Ross said.

The album Thank You will be released later this year. It is Ross’s first studio album since I Love You in 2006. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

New doccie reflects on '1971, the year music changed everything'

The events are captured in a sprawling, archive-rich and heady eight-episode docuseries.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Musical muses: Five iconic singers whose style hit all the right notes

Their songs are timeless and so are their fashion choices, be inspired ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson dies aged 76

Mary Wilson, a founding member of The Supremes, has died at the age of 76, her publicist said.
Lifestyle
4 months ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Great taste: Zimbabwean refugees take on the world at wine tasting championships Food
  2. Miss SA hopeful shrugs off criticism for not being 'Zulu enough' Lifestyle
  3. 11 leafy greens you can grow at home to help fight the winter blues Home & Gardening
  4. Invest in an all-in-one apartment ‘atop’ the Mall of Africa for R999,000 Lifestyle
  5. Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets Travel

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...