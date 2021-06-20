Author Kojo Baffoe: 'My daughter can do anything she decides she wants to do'

The writer, poet and blogger discusses fatherhood — and raising a daughter in a patriarchal society — with Mila de Villiers

"Dad", "ubaba", "pa", "utata", "ntate": male parents go by many monikers in SA, and are unanimously celebrated on June 20 via the all-encompassing, if somewhat formidably named, Father's Day.



One such father is writer, poet, blogger, and former editor of Destiny Man, Kojo Baffoe...