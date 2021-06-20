Lifestyle

Cape Town and Lagos streets join Joburg's Melville on cool list, here's why

20 June 2021 - 10:59 By TimesLIVE
The main road in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, is one of the coolest streets in the world, according to a new ranking.
The main road in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, is one of the coolest streets in the world, according to a new ranking.
Image: Kevin Sutherland

The energy of Johannesburg's residents has helped Melville's famous 7th Street take the top African spot in a ranking of the world's 30 Coolest Cities, but two other cities on the continent also make the cut.

Cape Town comes in at 22nd place and Lagos just gets in at 29th spot.

Vibey Melville takes 12th position, with Melbourne's Smith Street, Barcelona's Passeig de Sant Joan and London's South Bank in the top three positions on the list compiled by Time Out magazine.

The citation for Melville states a typical experience on 7th Street is “a discernible buzz with a whiff of quality food in the air”, where amateur artists line the pavement, “selling all sorts of eye-popping artworks”.

Main Road in Kalk Bay, Cape Town, produces SA's second gem — it is rated “just magical” with historic sea-facing homes, its tidal pool and enough restaurants “to keep you happy for days”.

Allen Avenue in Lagos, Nigeria, is by day one of the city's busiest business districts, says the magazine. “By night, it comes alive with ... revellers pouring in and out of its bars and strip clubs ... it’s very loud, a little bit frantic, and the whole area brims with history,” reads its citation.

See the other cities descriptions here

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA cities score mid-level satisfaction in Least & Most Stressful Cities Index

SA's two major metros are fairly well rated for their "livability" compared with cities across the globe, with Johannesburg ranked 49 out of 100 ...
News
3 days ago

Lesotho doesn’t horse around when it comes to being eco-friendly

Eighteen African countries rank as among world’s ‘most caring’ in saving the planet
News
6 days ago

WIN R500 | Name the Singapore street voted to be one of the world's coolest

Filled with dazzling murals, this Asian lane ranked 8th in a list of 30 global hot spots by Time Out magazine. Name it and you could win a cash prize
Lifestyle
14 hours ago

Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets

That's according to Time Out magazine's latest ranking of global hot spots that boast an enticing blend of 'food and fun, culture and community'
Lifestyle
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets Travel
  2. PICS | Zozi Tunzi swaps her famed fade for a mullet to celebrate SA designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day Food
  4. Great taste: Zimbabwean refugees take on the world at wine tasting championships Food
  5. Scorned lover sells high end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at a ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...