Post-Covid syndrome: Some days it's damn you and some days it's thank you

The after effects of the Rona can be worse than having endured the virus itself

Every year from the end of May to the end of June, I find myself in the grip of guilt-inspired anxiety about the state of my physical conditioning.



I'm a few months away from climbing onto what the woke kids from Twitter call "the 5th floor". That's turning 50 for you, aunts and uncles...