Opinion
Stop horsing about! Equine and 'ghost' therapy will not cure Zoom fatigue
Exhausted and jittery after an eternity spent on video calls, Sbu Mkwanazi wonders if even his friends have lost the plot
20 June 2021 - 00:02
I definitely need new friends. I came to this conclusion recently as I poured out my heart to my current stock of mates about how lockdown fatigued I am.
Over yet another dreary Zoom call — exacerbated by their hideous virtual backgrounds of an actual Coronavirus cell and an alien family on holiday in Iceland — I just couldn't believe how they thought their advice to beat the lockdown blues was sage...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.