Opinion

Stop horsing about! Equine and 'ghost' therapy will not cure Zoom fatigue

Exhausted and jittery after an eternity spent on video calls, Sbu Mkwanazi wonders if even his friends have lost the plot

I definitely need new friends. I came to this conclusion recently as I poured out my heart to my current stock of mates about how lockdown fatigued I am.



Over yet another dreary Zoom call — exacerbated by their hideous virtual backgrounds of an actual Coronavirus cell and an alien family on holiday in Iceland — I just couldn't believe how they thought their advice to beat the lockdown blues was sage...