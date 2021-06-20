Motoring
The love of fast cars drives this father-daughter relationship
Paula Andropoulos tells a story about cars, that's really a story about her dad
20 June 2021 - 00:02
One morning, last September, my dad and I each took a few hours off work and made
our way to the Kyalami race track with some coffee in a silver thermos.
I'd been invited to participate in a Pablo Clark Track Day, designed to offer laypersons like myself a masterfully orchestrated glimpse into the world of racing Ferraris. My dad was there to keep me company and ogle the cars — he'd been on a similar excursion the week before, and is inured to the bustle and screech of Kyalami...
