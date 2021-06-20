Lifestyle

Motoring

The love of fast cars drives this father-daughter relationship

Paula Andropoulos tells a story about cars, that's really a story about her dad

20 June 2021 - 00:02 By Paula Andropoulos

One morning, last September, my dad and I each took a few hours off work and made
our way to the Kyalami race track with some coffee in a silver thermos.

I'd been invited to participate in a Pablo Clark Track Day, designed to offer laypersons like myself a masterfully orchestrated glimpse into the world of racing Ferraris. My dad was there to keep me company and ogle the cars — he'd been on a similar excursion the week before, and is inured to the bustle and screech of Kyalami...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets Travel
  2. PICS | Zozi Tunzi swaps her famed fade for a mullet to celebrate SA designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day Food
  4. Great taste: Zimbabwean refugees take on the world at wine tasting championships Food
  5. 11 leafy greens you can grow at home to help fight the winter blues Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...