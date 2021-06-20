There's no 'one size fits all' approach to fatherhood, as these diverse dads show

Four South Africans share their personal parenting experiences

Dads! They come in all sizes, styles, textures and flavours. Some are scary, some are super sweet; some are on the periphery and some are up close and personal; some are wild rebels and some toe the line.



They may not have carried us, birthed us, or breast-fed us, but fathers do remain singular parents...