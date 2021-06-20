Movie Review
'Tragic Jungle': the tale of a vengeful heart of darkness
Director Yulene Olaizola turns the forest into the protagonist of this film about a woman desperate to escape an arranged marriage
20 June 2021 - 00:00
For her fourth feature film, Tragic Jungle, Mexican director Yulene Olaizola transports viewers into the verdant, claustrophobic and uncertain envelope of jungles along the banks of the Hondo River between Mexico and Belize.
It's a slowly unravelling fable that examines the tenuous bonds between man, nature, sex and the invasive exploitation of colonialism on the border between Mexico and the British Honduras in the 1920s...
