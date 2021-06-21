Meghan says Archie loves 'The Bench', has a 'voracious appetite for books'
Best-selling book inspired by a poem the duchess wrote for Prince Harry
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that son Archie “loves” her debut children's book The Bench and that the tot has a “voracious appetite” for books.
The duchess made this sweet revelation in an exclusive interview with NPR on Sunday, which coincided with Father's Day.
The interview, in the form of a podcast, saw the mom of two and the book's illustrator Christian Robinson speak at length about the inspiration behind the book, sweet “nuggets” contained in the book as well as their favourite snippets.
While Robinson said his was of a dad and his daughter dancing while wearing tutus, Meghan revealed that Archie, two, loved the homecoming scene — which features a soldier dad reuniting with his son as he returns home while the emotional mother looks on from the house.
“He loves it ... Archie loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books and constantly, when we read him a book, he goes 'again, again'.
“But now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say 'mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing,” she said.
The duchess added that the book, which was released on June 8 and is number one on the New York Times Bestseller's list, contained a slew of “Easter eggs” or “nuggets” that readers will enjoy.
Some of these include the featuring of Markle and her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana's favourite flowers.
“There's a lot of special detail and love that went into this book,” she revealed.
The Bench focuses on the relationship between a father and son and was inspired by a poem Markle wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, after the birth of Archie.
The poem was attached to a bench she bought her husband as a Father's Day gift.