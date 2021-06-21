Lifestyle

Meghan says Archie loves 'The Bench', has a 'voracious appetite for books'

Best-selling book inspired by a poem the duchess wrote for Prince Harry

21 June 2021 - 10:25 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
The Duchess of Sussex, pictured here with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, has revealed that the tot 'loves' her debut book 'The Bench'. File photo.
The Duchess of Sussex, pictured here with husband Prince Harry and son Archie, has revealed that the tot 'loves' her debut book 'The Bench'. File photo.
Image: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that son Archie “loves” her debut children's book The Bench and that the tot has a “voracious appetite” for books.

The duchess made this sweet revelation in an exclusive interview with NPR on Sunday, which coincided with Father's Day.

The interview, in the form of a podcast, saw the mom of two and the book's illustrator Christian Robinson speak at length about the inspiration behind the book, sweet “nuggets” contained in the book as well as their favourite snippets. 

While Robinson said his was of a dad and his daughter dancing while wearing tutus, Meghan revealed that Archie, two, loved the homecoming scene which features a soldier dad reuniting with his son as he returns home while the emotional mother looks on from the house.

UK royal Meghan to publish children's book based on husband Harry and son Archie

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, is to publish a children's book next month titled "The Bench" about the relationship between a father and son ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

“He loves it ... Archie loves the book, which is great because he has a voracious appetite for books and constantly, when we read him a book, he goes 'again, again'.

“But now the fact that he loves The Bench and we can say 'mommy wrote this for you' feels amazing,” she said. 

The duchess added that the book, which was released on June 8 and is number one on the New York Times Bestseller's list, contained a slew of “Easter eggs” or “nuggets” that readers will enjoy.

Some of these include the featuring of Markle and her mother-in-law, the late Princess Diana's favourite flowers.

“There's a lot of special detail and love that went into this book,” she revealed.

The Bench focuses on the relationship between a father and son and was inspired by a poem Markle wrote for her husband, Prince Harry,  after the birth of Archie.

The poem was attached to a bench she bought her husband as a Father's Day gift. 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Harry and Meghan welcome baby girl called Lilibet Diana

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, who she and husband Prince Harry have named after Queen ...
Lifestyle
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Meghan Markle says women should be prioritised in global Covid-19 recovery

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has urged that women “who have been disproportionately affected” by the Covid-19 pandemic should be prioritised in ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Fans hail Meghan Markle's 'go-to baby shower gift' children's book

While many were celebrating the big move, Piers Morgan again soured the mood.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Cheers to Joburg being home to one of the world's 30 coolest streets Travel
  2. You only need five ingredients to bake dad a choc cheesecake for Father’s Day Food
  3. PICS | Zozi Tunzi swaps her famed fade for a mullet to celebrate SA designer The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. All the thrills of Jozi's high-end property deals Home & Gardening
  5. Scorned lover sells high end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at a ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...