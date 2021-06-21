Meghan says Archie loves 'The Bench', has a 'voracious appetite for books'

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has revealed that son Archie “loves” her debut children's book The Bench and that the tot has a “voracious appetite” for books.

The duchess made this sweet revelation in an exclusive interview with NPR on Sunday, which coincided with Father's Day.

The interview, in the form of a podcast, saw the mom of two and the book's illustrator Christian Robinson speak at length about the inspiration behind the book, sweet “nuggets” contained in the book as well as their favourite snippets.

While Robinson said his was of a dad and his daughter dancing while wearing tutus, Meghan revealed that Archie, two, loved the homecoming scene — which features a soldier dad reuniting with his son as he returns home while the emotional mother looks on from the house.