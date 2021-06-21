PICS | Usain Bolt shares first snap of twin sons in sweet Father’s Day post

Lifestyle

21 June 2021
Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett recently welcomed twin sons. File photo.
Image: Gilbert Bellamy/Reuters

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt is a father of three after he revealed in an adorable Father’s Day post that he had welcomed twins with partner Kasi Bennett.

The former sprinter, 34, and Bennett shared sweet snaps with their three children, daughter Olympia and newborn sons Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, whose exact date of birth remains unclear.

In two images shared by Bennett, the couple and their daughter are captured lying down on a bed of pillows while the twins lie in matching baskets.

Bolt is dressed in all white while a radiant Bennett is in a flowing peach dress and matching cape.

In a single image shared by the sports star, the loved-up couple are pictured sitting behind their three children.

Bolt captioned the image he shared “Olympia Lightning Bolt, Saint Leo Bolt and Thunder Bolt” alongside three lightening bolt emojis, while Bennett wished her partner of six years a happy Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to my forever love! You are the rock of this family and the greatest daddy to our little ones. We love you world without end!”

Bolt and Bennett welcomed their eldest child in 2020 but appear to have kept the news of their latest pregnancy firmly under wraps as no images were shared until Sunday. 

