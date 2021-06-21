PICS | Usain Bolt shares first snap of twin sons in sweet Father’s Day post

Jamaican athlete Usain Bolt is a father of three after he revealed in an adorable Father’s Day post that he had welcomed twins with partner Kasi Bennett.

The former sprinter, 34, and Bennett shared sweet snaps with their three children, daughter Olympia and newborn sons Saint Leo and Thunder Bolt, whose exact date of birth remains unclear.

In two images shared by Bennett, the couple and their daughter are captured lying down on a bed of pillows while the twins lie in matching baskets.