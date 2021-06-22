Dual-antibody drugs effective against Covid-19 variants in animal study

Covid-19 therapies made from a cocktail of two types of antibodies were effective against a wide range of variants of the coronavirus in a mice and hamster study, the Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis reported on Monday.

Antibodies are used to treat cases of Covid-19, often early in the process. Former US president Donald Trump was treated with an antibody cocktail manufactured by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in October last year after he tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest study included three of the four variants designated “variants of concern” by the World Health Organisation (WHO), including Alpha, first identified in the UK, Beta, first found in SA and Gamma found in Brazil, and an emerging variant from India similar to the Delta variant of concern.

In April the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked the emergency use authorisation of Eli Lilly’s single antibody therapy, bamlanivimab, saying there was increased circulation of variants resistant to the therapy when used alone.

Other studies have previously shown some antibody combination therapies remained potent against emerging variants of the coronavirus that were resistant to single antibody therapies.