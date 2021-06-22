LISTEN | Transgender women in Miss SA: Activists say society must embrace LGBTQIA+ members in pageants

The Miss SA beauty pageant has caught the attention of many in recent weeks after the announcement that it is open to transgender women.

The organisation garnered praise for its inclusivity, women empowerment and promoting the visibility of transgender women.

Though many have only recently learnt about the eligibility of transgender women in the competition, pageant CEO Stephanie Weils told TimesLIVE this has been the case since 2019.

The goal? To be a catalyst for change and expose South Africans to different kinds of beauty.

“Since we took over the competition, our goal has been to be more inclusive and embracing of all members of society and this should undoubtedly include transgender women.

“The world is finally opening up to changing beauty standards and understanding that beauty is not a one-size-fits-all,” she said.

It isn't clear why the inclusion of transgender women has not received much public attention until now, but KwaZulu-Natal-based LGBTQIA+ activist Muzi Zuma told TimesLIVE this could not have happened at a better time.

“The timing is perfect. It is the right time for the nation to start embracing transgender women in pageantry spaces,” she said.

Zuma is not unfamiliar with the world of beauty pageants as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community. In 2019, she was a finalist in the Miss Gay SA pageant. She said while she and other members of her community have taken part in beauty pageants over the years, they have been isolated.