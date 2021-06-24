Sunday Times GenNext: travel trends that speak to SA’s youth

While 2020 was one filled with restrictions around movement, interaction and travel, young people have a desire to travel both locally and internationally. The easing of restrictions around travel means they are starting to plan for future trips, much to the relief of the travel industry.

A recent Sunday Times GenNext online discussion, in partnership with Gautrain, focused on the trends that speak to South African youth, what they expect from public transport, and how the Gautrain is creating a window into the future.

SA has so much to offer travellers, said Gautrain Management Agency COO Tshepo Kgobe. Travel has become easier and more convenient with the introduction of apps such as Gauteng on the Move. This provides commuters with real-time public transit information, timetables and fares for Gauteng-based public transport operators including Gautrain, minibus taxi services and other transport providers.

Travel author Anthony Bourdain once said, “Travel changes you. As you move through this life and this world you change things slightly, you leave marks behind, however small. And in return, life — and travel — leaves marks on you.”

Siyabonga Mabaso, the executive manager for transport planning and integration at Gautrain Management Agency, said Gautrain’s network has been supported by feeder services which help to connect economic modes with other hubs.

Gautrain has also partnered with minibus taxis to improve its network. Travellers expect public transport service providers to provide safe, affordable and efficient services — all of which the Gautrain successfully does. The rail service follows all the necessary health protocols to ensure travellers are safe from Covid-19.

Earlier this year Gautrain launched a student promotion which offers a 25% discount on train trips between two stations. The promotion is open to full-time students under the age of 25 who are registered at an accredited institution of higher education in Gauteng.