WATCH | 'Where is my iPad?' — The Kiffness has turned Cyril Ramaphosa's viral moment into a song

Ramaphosa had scores of people talking and laughing on Tuesday after he claimed someone had “stolen” his iPad after he couldn't locate it ahead of a media address in Cape Town.

“I’m waiting for my iPad. Somebody stole my iPad,” Ramaphosa said as he took to the podium at the National Ports Authority in Cape Town. Individuals could be heard laughing in the background.

But things got serious as the president continued to question where the device was.

“Somebody has decided to dispossess me of my iPad, so I want that. Can I have my iPad, please? So they stole it. I had my iPad. Do you know where they took my iPad to?” he asked.

The device was eventually brought to him. and, as reported by Amanda Khoza for TimesLIVE, the presidency issued a statement saying Ramaphosa was simply “making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him”.

“Thank you, SA. There was no question of the iPad being missing or stolen. The president was making a lighthearted point while waiting for the iPad to be brought to him — which it was before he began his remarks to media,” the presidency said.