Britney Spears sorry for 'pretending' she was OK for past two years

US pop star Britney Spears has apologised to her fans for “pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years” as she continues to speak out on her conservatorship.

The Toxic hitmaker penned a lengthy message to her 30.6 million fans on her Instagram page, a day after she addressed a US court on the controversial guardianship.

Spears has been subject to a conservatorship, or guardianship, since 2008 when she suffered a breakdown. A year later she returned with a new album and world tour and worked solidly until late 2018. Details of her mental health have never been disclosed.

Spears on Thursday called the 13-year conservatorship stupid and abusive, saying she felt traumatised and angry and wanted her life back.

In a statement of more than 20 minutes, Spears, 39, told the Los Angeles judge overseeing the arrangement that she wanted it to end.

“I just want my life back,” she said. “I’m not here to be anyone’s slave ...

“I'm traumatised ... I'm not happy, I can't sleep.”