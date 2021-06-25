First look: adidas launches hyperlocal, immersive customer experience at flagship store in Sandton
The adidas Sandton flagship store opens to the public at 9am on June 25 2021
Adidas Africa’s Sandton flagship store promises 1,000m2 of the most immersive consumer experience in Africa — and an exclusive retail experience comparable to the brand’s other flagship stores in New York, London, Paris, Dubai, Beijing and Tokyo.
Consumers can expect to find a best-in-class showcasing of adidas Running, Training, Football, Outdoor, Kids and Originals products, with an exclusive offering of Y-3 footwear and apparel, as well as collections by Stella McCartney and Karlie Kloss.
Watch the video below: sport and creative members of the adidas SA family launch the brand’s new store, which opened to the public on June 25, in Sandton City.
Paddy Muldoon, senior director DTC at adidas SA, says the store brings the digital and physical consumer experiences together on a level that no other retailer in Africa has reached: “For the first time, SA consumers can experience radio frequency identification mirrors in changing rooms, which automatically detect product information to provide consumers with real-time colour and style options. Visitors to our store can also choose from a variety of digital backdrops in the changing rooms to test their look in different scenarios.”
Another game-changer is the store’s sustainability space, which is the largest retail area committed to sustainability adidas has created across its global footprint. The space introduces storytelling into the consumer experience, showcasing how the brand’s commitment to sustainability is brought to life through collaborations such as adidas x Parley, and eco-innovations such as Primeblue, products made comprising at least 50% Parley ocean plastic.
The space was designed to be hyperlocal, with Jozi culture and credibility woven in at every touchpoint. A range of exclusive, limited-edition prints will be available only at the Sandton flagship store, with décor and furnishings brought to life by creators including Russell Abrahams, Lazi Mathebula and Mia Senekal.
Shoppers can make use of SA’s only in-store concierge service, drop off their adidas sneakers for a free cleaning, personalise adidas footwear and apparel at the Maker Lab, or sign-up for the “click and collect” offering when buying online.
The adidas Sandton flagship store opens to the public at 9am on Friday, June 25 2021, and is located on the upper level, shop U317.
This article was paid for by adidas.