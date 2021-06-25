First look: adidas launches hyperlocal, immersive customer experience at flagship store in Sandton

Adidas Africa’s Sandton flagship store promises 1,000m2 of the most immersive consumer experience in Africa — and an exclusive retail experience comparable to the brand’s other flagship stores in New York, London, Paris, Dubai, Beijing and Tokyo.

Consumers can expect to find a best-in-class showcasing of adidas Running, Training, Football, Outdoor, Kids and Originals products, with an exclusive offering of Y-3 footwear and apparel, as well as collections by Stella McCartney and Karlie Kloss.

Watch the video below: sport and creative members of the adidas SA family launch the brand’s new store, which opened to the public on June 25, in Sandton City.