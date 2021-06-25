POLL | Would you handcuff yourself to a partner?

A Ukrainian couple who decided to handcuff themselves to each other while they tried to overcome their relationship issues have broken up.

Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, chained themselves together on Valentine’s Day, attracting worldwide attention.

Kudlay told Reuters he came up with the idea after Pustovitova said she wanted to break up with him.

“We used to break up once or twice a week. During another fight Vika once again said we had to break up and I replied, ‘Then I will attach you to myself’.”

Pustovitova refused at first, but then got in on the experiment.

Sadly, it wasn’t the miracle drug the couple needed, and according to The Guardian they broke up after 123 days cuffed together.