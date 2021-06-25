POLL | Would you handcuff yourself to a partner?
A Ukrainian couple who decided to handcuff themselves to each other while they tried to overcome their relationship issues have broken up.
Online car salesman Alexandr Kudlay, 33, and beautician Viktoria Pustovitova, 28, chained themselves together on Valentine’s Day, attracting worldwide attention.
Kudlay told Reuters he came up with the idea after Pustovitova said she wanted to break up with him.
“We used to break up once or twice a week. During another fight Vika once again said we had to break up and I replied, ‘Then I will attach you to myself’.”
Pustovitova refused at first, but then got in on the experiment.
Sadly, it wasn’t the miracle drug the couple needed, and according to The Guardian they broke up after 123 days cuffed together.
In 2016, Kenyan couple Dennis Kariuki and Cecilia Wanjira chained themselves together at their wedding to show their “everlasting union”.
According to The Standard Kenya, the couple tied the, uh, cuffs in front of guests at the Nakuru Metro Church.
Kenyans reported politician Beatrice Elachi applauded the move, saying the nation was experiencing an alarming rate of break-ups because of the financial burden of throwing a wedding.
“We want to thank him [the pastor who married the couple] for bringing in the new model so people can live together as husbands and wives without going through so much expenses,” she said.