Aretha Franklin’s 'Genius' explored in two exciting new on screen projects

The Queen of Soul's life is the subject of an acclaimed National Geographic biographical series, and a highly-anticipated film directed by SA's Liesl Tommy

In a career spanning over five decades, the undisputed Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, revolutionised the landscape of American popular music, became a worldwide star and sold over 75-million albums across the globe.



Three years after her death at the age of 76, Franklin's life is now the subject of two major screen adaptations...