Aretha Franklin’s 'Genius' explored in two exciting new on screen projects
The Queen of Soul's life is the subject of an acclaimed National Geographic biographical series, and a highly-anticipated film directed by SA's Liesl Tommy
27 June 2021 - 00:00
In a career spanning over five decades, the undisputed Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, revolutionised the landscape of American popular music, became a worldwide star and sold over 75-million albums across the globe.
Three years after her death at the age of 76, Franklin's life is now the subject of two major screen adaptations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.