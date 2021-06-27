Opinion

Good habits are hard to develop but bad ones are even harder to break

However big your ambition, some basic rules need to be applied if you want to achieve success, writes Mark Barnes

We had more than our fair share of sport to watch last weekend, with SA well represented on the world stages of cricket, rugby and golf. I watched most of it (I know, get a life).



Golf, for those of you who've tried it, is a difficult game — made strangely and exceptionally so by a tiny ball that stands still, waiting to be hit — and yet made playable by so many through a universal handicap system which equalises players based on their recorded historical performance...