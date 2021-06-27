Lifestyle

Opinion

Good habits are hard to develop but bad ones are even harder to break

However big your ambition, some basic rules need to be applied if you want to achieve success, writes Mark Barnes

27 June 2021 - 00:00 By Mark Barnes

We had more than our fair share of sport to watch last weekend, with SA well represented on the world stages of cricket, rugby and golf. I watched most of it (I know, get a life).

Golf, for those of you who've tried it, is a difficult game — made strangely and exceptionally so by a tiny ball that stands still, waiting to be hit — and yet made playable by so many through a universal handicap system which equalises players based on their recorded historical performance...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Celeb chef Jamie Oliver to drop k-word from recipes featuring lime leaves Food
  2. WATCH | 'Where is my iPad?' — The Kiffness has turned Cyril Ramaphosa's viral ... Lifestyle
  3. SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star Food
  4. Jozi man flogs high-end bling he gifted lover who broke his heart at bargain ... The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Where to get a taste of the American South in SA Food

Latest Videos

SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...
Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...