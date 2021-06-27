Motoring
Introducing the Amarok bakkie to its ancestor, VW's vintage T2 Kombi
We take a trip down memory lane at the home of an enthusiast of VW's classic car catalogue
27 June 2021 - 00:02
We're ushered onto Christian Figenschou's Vaal plot by a pointy-eared black dog called Shadow. The farm canine is fitting not only in name, but in appearance — he looks like the pet strutting on Volkswagen's beloved castle emblem from yesteryear.
A happy coincidence, since we're here to chat about the ancestry of the Wolfsburg brand's commercial vehicles arm. Today it comprises products like the Caddy and Crafter, in addition to the T6.1, the direct descendant of the light blue specimen parked here...
