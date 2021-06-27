Art

Joburg gallery adds the twist of the pandemic to a study of women's work

The JCAF's latest exhibit offers you the chance to see seminal works by artists working over the past half a century in Latin America, the US and Africa

The Covid-19 pandemic threw the world into crisis and brought into stark relief burning questions about how societies and identities are constructed. Racial inequality in particular bubbled angrily to the forefront of global discussion in the wake of the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent worldwide protests that erupted onto the streets of cities from Minneapolis to New York and beyond.



While all of this was happening, Clive Kellner, the curator of the Johannesburg Contemporary Art Foundation (JCAF), was "sitting at home - dolphins are jumping in Venice, I'm having my third coffee, I'm listening to music - life is good, life is tragic - I'm never going to travel again, I can't do my show ... " he recalls in an approximation of his lockdown stream of consciousness...