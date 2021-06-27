Bite-Sized Reviews
'Physical', 'Penguin Town': Five new things to stream now
Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series
27 June 2021 - 00:02
PHYSICAL
Rose Byrne shines in this dark comedy about one woman's discovery of the power of aerobics in sunny 1980s California to overcome her body issues and self-loathing. It's peppered with some of the most unlikeable people you're likely to see on screen this year but Byrne's performance manages to mostly carry you through a world that's full of surface shine that can't conceal the nastiness and anguish bubbling beneath it. The first four episodes are available now. New episodes on Fridays...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.