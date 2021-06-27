Bite-Sized Reviews

'Physical', 'Penguin Town': Five new things to stream now

Worth binge-watching or a waste of time? We weigh in on the latest series

PHYSICAL



Rose Byrne shines in this dark comedy about one woman's discovery of the power of aerobics in sunny 1980s California to overcome her body issues and self-loathing. It's peppered with some of the most unlikeable people you're likely to see on screen this year but Byrne's performance manages to mostly carry you through a world that's full of surface shine that can't conceal the nastiness and anguish bubbling beneath it. The first four episodes are available now. New episodes on Fridays...