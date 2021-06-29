Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue unveiling

Prince Harry has lauded the recipients of this year’s Diana Awards, saying his mother would be proud of them for living their authentic life “with purpose and compassion for others”.

The Duke of Sussex made a surprise appearance at the awards on Monday.

In his congratulatory speech, shared by award organisers on Instagram, Harry praised the young recipients for being an “invaluable asset” to their communities.

“I’m truly honoured to be celebrating your work, your commitment to change-making and the vital role you’ve taken in representing a new generation of humanitarianism.

“Later this week, my brother and I are recognising what would have been our mum’s 60th birthday. She would be so proud of you all .”

The duke stressed the “great need” for young leadership, especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic.