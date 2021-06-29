Jamie Lynn Spears says she is 'so proud of Britney for using her voice'

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

“Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn Spears said.

“I'm so proud of her for using her voice,” she said, adding that “I am only concerned about her happiness” and “have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

Last week, Britney Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles judge the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been prevented from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby.