Lifestyle

Jamie Lynn Spears says she is 'so proud of Britney for using her voice'

29 June 2021 - 07:55 By Reuters
US singer Britney Spears's sister says she's proud of the singer for speaking out. File image.
US singer Britney Spears's sister says she's proud of the singer for speaking out. File image.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Jamie Lynn Spears, younger sister of Britney Spears, said on Monday she was proud of the pop superstar for speaking out about her life under the conservatorship overseen by their father and supported whatever would make the singer happy.

In a video posted on Instagram, Jamie Lynn Spears said she felt she could now comment publicly about the situation because her sister had testified about it in court.

“Since the day I was born, I've only loved, adored and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn Spears said.

“I'm so proud of her for using her voice,” she said, adding that “I am only concerned about her happiness” and “have nothing to gain or lose either way.”

Last week, Britney Spears, 39, told a Los Angeles judge the conservatorship had been abusive and that she had been prevented from removing a birth control device so she could try to have a baby.

Britney Spears sorry for 'pretending' she was OK for past two years

US pop star Britney Spears has apologised to her fans for "pretending like I’ve been OK the past two years", as she continues to speak out on her ...
Lifestyle
3 days ago

“I don't care if she wants to run away to a rainforest and have a zillion babies in the middle of nowhere, or if she wants to come back and dominate the world,” Jamie Lynn Spears said.

The younger Spears, an actor who appeared in the Netflix series Sweet Magnolias, added she would support Britney Spears “ending the conservatorship or flying to Mars or whatever else she wants to do to be happy.”

The legal arrangement began in 2008 when Britney Spears suffered a mental health breakdown. A year later she made a comeback, released new albums and performed live for 10 years until late 2018.

In 2020, Britney Spears began the legal process to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from handling personal affairs ranging from her medical care to who visits her secluded villa outside Los Angeles. Jamie Spears also is a joint conservator of the singer's finances.

READ MORE:

I’m not here to be anyone’s slave: Britney Spears on 'abusive' conservatorship

An emotional Britney Spears on Wednesday called the 13-year conservatorship that has controlled her life stupid and abusive.
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Spears are drawn, as Britney begs for her conservatorship to end

The pop star has taken her first step to freedom, but there is still a long legal road ahead before she attains it
World
4 days ago

Britney Spears says recent doccies about her life 'are so hypocritical'

ritney Spears spoke out on Tuesday about recent documentaries about her life and career, calling them “hypocritical”.
Lifestyle
1 month ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Celeb chef Jamie Oliver to drop k-word from recipes featuring lime leaves Food
  2. SA, let me show you how to 'elevate' milk tart, says Aussie MasterChef star Food
  3. WATCH | 'Where is my iPad?' — The Kiffness has turned Cyril Ramaphosa's viral ... Lifestyle
  4. IN PICS | Pared-back design in a prefab pod cabin in the Western Cape Home & Gardening
  5. Joburg gallery adds the twist of the pandemic to a study of women's work Lifestyle

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...