Miss SA to talk at UN event on mental health education for women and girls

Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida has stressed the need “for education around issues of mental health” for women and girls as she prepares to address a UN event focused on the issue.

Musida will speak at the UN-convened event this Thursday and will be joined by former AU Youth Envoy Aya Chebbi, UNAids executive director Winnie Byanyima, Lesotho Prime Minister Moeketsi Majoro and Gabon Prime Minister Rose Christiane Ossouka Raponda.

There she will discuss the importance of educating girls and young women, especially on mental health.

Musida said she was honoured to have been asked to speak at the event.

“I feel very strongly about the need for education around issues of mental health, and especially the removal of the stigma attached to anything to do with mental illness.”