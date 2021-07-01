Why Princess Charlene won't spend her 10th wedding anniversary with her husband

It's been 10 years since former SA Olympic swimmer Charlene Wittstock married into Monaco's royal family. But sadly the princess won't be able to celebrate this milestone anniversary with her husband, Prince Albert II, in person.

That's because Princess Charlene is currently in Mzansi, where she's been receiving ongoing treatment for the severe ear, nose, and throat infection she contracted in May.

The royal had returned home to engage with the local arm of her charitable Princess of Monaco Foundation and do some wildlife conservation work.

Her doctors have advised her not to travel at present.

“This year will be the first time that I’m not with my husband on our anniversary, which saddens me,” said Princess Charlene in a statement. “However, Albert and I had no choice but to follow the medical team’s instructions even though it is extremely difficult. He has been the most incredible support to me.”

The prince and the couple's twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, recently jetted into SA to pay her a “special” visit.

“It was truly wonderful seeing them,” said Princess Charlene.

Her Serene Highness added that she “can't wait” to be reunited with her family now that they've returned to Monaco.