IN PICS | William and Harry put aside differences at unveiling of Diana statue
Royal brothers hope the statue will be a lasting memorial to their late mother’s life and legacy
Feuding princes William and Harry on Thursday put their differences aside to come together for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The unveiling took place at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana lived and which is now home to William and his family.
The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, looked relaxed together as they revealed the bronze statue, which they commissioned four years ago.
The artwork depicts Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented “the universality and generational impact” of her work.
It was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has been used on British and Commonwealth coins.
Beneath it is a plinth bearing Diana’s name and the date of the unveiling. In front lies a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by the poem The Measure of A Man.
“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement.
“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.”
William and Harry were joined by their mother's brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favourite places.
It remains unclear how long Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will remain in England after the unveiling. The duke, 36, flew in last week especially for the unveiling — leaving behind wife Meghan with their two children, Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana.
The couple welcomed their daughter last month, naming her in honour of the duke's grandmother and mother respectively.
Princes William and Harry's relationship has been strained, reportedly since the latter's marriage to Meghan back in 2018. Things took a turn for the worse earlier this year when the couple sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made a slew of accusations against the royal family.
The duo accused the family of racism and Harry claimed his brother and father, Prince Charles, were “trapped”.
Talks ensued between the trio after the damaging interview but reports claimed they were “unproductive”.