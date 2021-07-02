Lifestyle

IN PICS | William and Harry put aside differences at unveiling of Diana statue

Royal brothers hope the statue will be a lasting memorial to their late mother’s life and legacy

02 July 2021 - 10:09 By Khanyisile Ngcobo and Reuters
Princes William and Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 2021.
Princes William and Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace on July 1 2021.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

Feuding princes William and Harry on Thursday put their differences aside to come together for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The unveiling took place at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana lived and which is now home to William and his family. 

The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, looked relaxed together as they revealed the bronze statue, which they commissioned four years ago. 

The artwork depicts Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented “the universality and generational impact” of her work. 

It was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has been used on British and Commonwealth coins.

Beneath it is a plinth bearing Diana’s name and the date of the unveiling. In front lies a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by the poem The Measure of A Man.

Designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue of Diana surrounded by a trio of children is said to represent 'the universality and generational impact' of the late royal's work.
Designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue of Diana surrounded by a trio of children is said to represent 'the universality and generational impact' of the late royal's work.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Prince William’s office said the brothers wanted the statue to reflect Diana's positive impact in Britain and globally, and to help future generations understand 'the significance of her place in history'.
Prince William’s office said the brothers wanted the statue to reflect Diana's positive impact in Britain and globally, and to help future generations understand 'the significance of her place in history'.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

“Today, on what would have been our mother’s 60th birthday, we remember her love, strength and character — qualities that made her a force for good around the world, changing countless lives for the better,” the brothers said in a statement.

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy.

William and Harry were joined by their mother's brother Charles Spencer and her sisters Sarah McCorquodale and Jane Fellowes for the small, private event at the Sunken Garden, one of Diana's favourite places.

Prince Harry chats with his aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as uncle Charles Spencer, during the unveiling of the statue.
Prince Harry chats with his aunts Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, as well as uncle Charles Spencer, during the unveiling of the statue.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters
Princes William and Harry look at the statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
Princes William and Harry look at the statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.
Image: Dominic Lipinski/Pool via Reuters

It remains unclear how long Harry, the Duke of Sussex, will remain in England after the unveiling. The duke, 36, flew in last week especially for the unveiling — leaving behind wife Meghan with their two children, Archie and newborn Lilibet Diana

The couple welcomed their daughter last month, naming her in honour of the duke's grandmother and mother respectively. 

Princes William and Harry's relationship has been strained, reportedly since the latter's marriage to Meghan back in 2018. Things took a turn for the worse earlier this year when the couple sat down for an explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they made a slew of accusations against the royal family.

The duo accused the family of racism and Harry claimed his brother and father, Prince Charles, were “trapped”.

Talks ensued between the trio after the damaging interview but reports claimed they were “unproductive”.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue unveiling

The prince made a surprise appearance at the 2021 awards ceremony where he celebrated the work of the young recipients.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

How the British royals reacted to the birth of Harry and Meghan’s daughter

Though Prince Harry and Meghan Markles' daughter was born on Friday, the pair took a 'Lilibet' of time to share their happy news with the public.
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

William, Harry slam 'deceitful' BBC interview that heightened Diana's 'fear and isolation'

A report published on Thursday said an inquiry found that BBC journalist Martin Bashir used deceit to win a sensational 1995 interview with Princess ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Why Harry and Meghan’s daughter Lili isn’t a princess — yet

Here are the rules for titles to be dished out in the British royal family
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. ‘Meddling in politics’ or just having fun? Nando’s outrages Zuma fans with ... Food
  2. Best and worst dressed celebs at the 2021 BET Awards The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. WATCH | Lion tries to pounce on leopard stalking an impala Travel
  4. Harry praises Diana Awards winners as he reunites with William for statue ... Lifestyle
  5. Cape Town profile as 'gateway to Africa' gets a boost as cruise liner drive ... Travel

Latest Videos

SA back to level 4: Public gatherings, schools & booze impacted as Covid-19 ...
SA vaccine update: Over-50s can soon register and teacher vaccination goals to ...