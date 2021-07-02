IN PICS | William and Harry put aside differences at unveiling of Diana statue

Feuding princes William and Harry on Thursday put their differences aside to come together for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, on what would have been her 60th birthday.

The unveiling took place at the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, where Diana lived and which is now home to William and his family.

The brothers, whose falling out has been the subject of intense media scrutiny, looked relaxed together as they revealed the bronze statue, which they commissioned four years ago.

The artwork depicts Diana, who was killed in a Paris car crash in 1997, surrounded by three children, which Kensington Palace said represented “the universality and generational impact” of her work.

It was designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, whose effigy of Queen Elizabeth has been used on British and Commonwealth coins.

Beneath it is a plinth bearing Diana’s name and the date of the unveiling. In front lies a paving stone engraved with an extract inspired by the poem The Measure of A Man.