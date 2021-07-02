'Smallville' actress Allison Mack sentenced to three years for role in Nxivm cult

Smallville TV show actress Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday for her role in Nxivm, a New York-based cult in which women were branded with its leader's initials and ordered to have sex with him.

Mack, 38, was sentenced by US District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, after pleading guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy. She is expected to begin serving her sentence on Sept. 29.

Before being sentenced, Mack tearfully apologised to her victims and her family, saying her actions while in the group were “abusive, abhorrent and illegal.” She said she had completely renounced Nxivm leader Keith Raniere, who was sentenced to 120 years in prison last year for sex trafficking and other crimes.

“Coming out from under this delusion has been the most difficult experience of my life,” Mack said.

Former Nxivm members testified at Raniere's trial that he established a secret sorority within the organisation in which “slaves” pledged total obedience to “masters,” with Raniere at the top as “grandmaster.” Women were kept on starvation diets, branded with Raniere's initials and in some cases coerced into sex with him.