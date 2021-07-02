SPOTLIGHT | Win a smart TV; home-viewing highlights; and sneak peeks at new movies coming to cinemas

Spotlight is our entertainment bite-sized snapshot featuring new entertainment releases in SA, exclusive film trailers and much more. New five-minute episodes are published every week in Sunday Times Lifestyle and on our YouTube channel.

In this week’s episode we focus on entertainment at home while cinemas are closed for the time being — including highlights for couch viewing via DStv Box Office, Netflix and Showmax. Even though cinema visits are on ice, we talk about the record-breaking opening of Fast & Furious 9 and we have clips aplenty of what is to come once the popcorn machines get going again at cinemas around the country.

Netflix offers the Nigerian co-production Kambili. This comedy follows the life of Kambili Maduka, whose life gets turned upside down when her dream of getting married and having a family by the age of 30 is sidetracked. It’s a fun and proudly African offering that has already attracted a chart-topping audience.

Our pick on Showmax is the cult classic series Rick and Morty, now in its fifth season, with footage to remind us why it is the second-highest-rated animated series of all time. Don’t miss writer Jeff Loveness’s inside view into the first episode of the new season.

Also don’t miss the movie montage of what is coming to the big screen as soon as cinema visits are allowed again.