Art
Artist explores the 'unknown space' where the spiritual and physical meet
04 July 2021 - 00:00
There's something deeply spiritual about the work of Durban-based artist Sthenjwa Luthuli, whose exhibition Umthente Uhlaba Usamila is on at BKHZ Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg.
Luthuli works primarily with painted hand-carved wood panels and woodcut prints depicting what he refers to as the "unknown space" where the spiritual and physical worlds meet...
