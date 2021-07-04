Art

Artist explores the 'unknown space' where the spiritual and physical meet

There's something deeply spiritual about the work of Durban-based artist Sthenjwa Luthuli, whose exhibition Umthente Uhlaba Usamila is on at BKHZ Gallery in Rosebank, Johannesburg.



Luthuli works primarily with painted hand-carved wood panels and woodcut prints depicting what he refers to as the "unknown space" where the spiritual and physical worlds meet...