On My Radar
Five minutes with 'Push and Pull' singer Aisia Casanova
The muso recently collaborated with FNote on her latest single 'What's It Gonna Be' and hopes to visit SA soon. We find out what's on her radar
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Singer and songwriter Aisia Casanova has an interesting background. A Mexican-American originally from Texas, she moved to Angola in 2016 where she's been pursuing a career in music.
After releasing her first single Push and Pull in 2019, she turned her attention to SA, collaborating with FNote on one of her latest songs, What's It Gonna Be from her debut EP Twin Flame Love, released in April...
