How 'amazing' Steve Kekana crossed musical, racial boundaries

Steve Kekana was an artist of wide virtuosity, writes Patrick Bulger. A singer, songwriter and lawyer, he was also an activist for the rights of artists and for the disabled

Music lovers with a keen interest in SA's strange and unusual history mourned the death this week of singer and songwriter Tebogo "Steve" Kekana, "SA's Stevie Wonder", who died of Covid-19 complications just short of 63.



At the time of his death, Kekana was recording yet another album, a further milestone if that was ever necessary in a career that was shaped as much by the jagged and eccentric contours of SA's past as it was by his great love for music, and his undoubted talent and virtuosity, at genres ranging from pop to soul, gospel and mbaqanga...