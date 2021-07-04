Theatre
New art is going to explode on SA stages, declares John Kani
The acclaimed actor hopes to take his latest play, 'Kunene and the King', to more local theatres once the pandemic eases
04 July 2021 - 00:02
John Kani has such a playful laugh. Before you realise he's just told a joke, it's crept up on you and swept you up with it. The next thing you know, the two of you are giggling together.
"I'm hoping to open another premiere of the my latest play here in SA at the Market Theatre and I want to take it to the Playhouse in Durban and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Port Elizabeth. I want to go to Braamfontein. I want to go to Mbombela at Innibos fees...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.