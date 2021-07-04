Lifestyle

Theatre

New art is going to explode on SA stages, declares John Kani

The acclaimed actor hopes to take his latest play, 'Kunene and the King', to more local theatres once the pandemic eases

Sanet Oberholzer Lifestyle writer
04 July 2021 - 00:02

John Kani has such a playful laugh. Before you realise he's just told a joke, it's crept up on you and swept you up with it. The next thing you know, the two of you are giggling together.

"I'm hoping to open another premiere of the my latest play here in SA at the Market Theatre and I want to take it to the Playhouse in Durban and the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex in Port Elizabeth. I want to go to Braamfontein. I want to go to Mbombela at Innibos fees...

