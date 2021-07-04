Movie Review
Peace in the Middle East: 'Oslo' offers a glimpse of what could've been
Based on a Tony Award-winning play, this film is a dramatic account of the secret negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1993
04 July 2021 - 00:00
Recent events in the Middle East have increased the depressing feeling that no settlement to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible. But once there was a moment when it seemed peace could be a reality.
That was in 1993 when, following nine months of secret back-channel negotiations in Oslo, two sworn enemies - then Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat - stood face to face for the first time under the smug grin of US President Bill Clinton on the White House lawn to announce the signing of an historic peace agreement...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.