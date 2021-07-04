Movie Review

Peace in the Middle East: 'Oslo' offers a glimpse of what could've been

Based on a Tony Award-winning play, this film is a dramatic account of the secret negotiations between Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organisation in 1993

Recent events in the Middle East have increased the depressing feeling that no settlement to the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict is possible. But once there was a moment when it seemed peace could be a reality.



That was in 1993 when, following nine months of secret back-channel negotiations in Oslo, two sworn enemies - then Israeli prime minister Yitzhak Rabin and Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) leader Yasser Arafat - stood face to face for the first time under the smug grin of US President Bill Clinton on the White House lawn to announce the signing of an historic peace agreement...