Opinion
Sanibonani, what? Finding my way back to my mother tongue
Eyebrows are raised and heads shaken when Zak Buthelezi, schooled in English, attempts to speak isiZulu
As I approach the age of 30, existential crises as well as moments of clarity create one very confusing melting pot of emotions. In between making decisions on whether or not to throw out my last pair of skinny jeans (because Gen Z said so) and trying to consolidate my long-delayed tax-free savings account so that I can avoid panic attacks about my future financial security, I've found time to obsess about another very important subject: language.
I've always struggled with my identity in relation to it. This came to mind as I read the story of Miss SA hopeful Fikile Cele (https://www.timeslive.co.za/sunday-times/lifestyle/2021-06-13-miss-sa-hopeful-shrugs-off-criticism-for-not-being-zulu-enough/). Cele was dragged over hot coals for failing to pronounce the click in her surname and was deemed "not Zulu enough". If I had a penny for every time someone's face has echoed that sentiment to me …..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.