Township to the Tour de France: cyclist Nic Dlamini is making history

The talented Capetonian athlete is the first South African of colour to compete in the famed French cycle race

It's a long way from Capricorn Park to the Champs-Élysées. It's a long way from a township to the Tour de France. It's a long way from a place from which there can sometimes seem to be no way out at all. Nic Dlamini, who became the first black South African to ride the Tour de France last weekend, always believed the way out was on a bicycle.



He even ignored the advice of an early mentor, Ryan Sandes, the ultra-marathon trail runner, who told him to focus on trail running as he was "pretty good at it". Dlamini replied: "Thanks, but I want to ride at the Tour de France."..