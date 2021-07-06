Lifestyle

IN PICS | Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton tie the knot — and here are the first snaps

The loved-up couple, who've been dating since 2015, wed on Saturday at Shelton's ranch

06 July 2021 - 10:15 By Khanyisile Ngcobo
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, pictured here at the 2020 Grammys, have tied the knot. File photo.
Image: Mike Blake/Reuters

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married!

The loved-up couple tied the knot on Saturday at Shelton's ranch and shared snaps from the intimate ceremony on social media.

In a series of images Stefani, 51, shared with her followers, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker can be seen in a custom Vera Wang “lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cutaway back”, which she later paired with high-heeled cowgirl boots.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by two white roses at the hem of the veil,” according to the designer.

Another set of images shows the newlyweds at various points of the ceremony — in a golf cart just after their nuptials, cutting the five-tiered wedding cake and standing atop a hilltop as the sun sets.

The series of images were simply captioned, “July 3rd 2021 dreams do come true!”

Shelton shared the same set of snaps with his 4.5 million followers.

Shelton, 44, and Stefani began dating in 2015 after they fell in love on The Voice, where they're both judges. 

Stefani was previously married to Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares children Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Shelton was previously married to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

