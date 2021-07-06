IN PICS | Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton tie the knot — and here are the first snaps

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are officially married!

The loved-up couple tied the knot on Saturday at Shelton's ranch and shared snaps from the intimate ceremony on social media.

In a series of images Stefani, 51, shared with her followers, the Hollaback Girl hitmaker can be seen in a custom Vera Wang “lily white silk georgette and hand tumbled tulle high low gown with a plunging neckline and a cutaway back”, which she later paired with high-heeled cowgirl boots.

“The gown was worn with a lily white chapel length veil featuring hand-embroidered names of Blake, Gwen, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo flanked by two white roses at the hem of the veil,” according to the designer.